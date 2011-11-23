LONDON Nov 23 European shares extended losses after the Wall Street open on Wednesday, led by banks and mining stocks as euro zone debt concerns and weak economic data weighed on sentiment.

Initial jobless claims rose more than forecast last week while the Michigan sentiment's final reading for November was weaker than expected, coming in at 64.1 versus consensus expectations of 64.5.

It followed earlier weak data in China and Europe, as well as further weakness in sovereign debt markets in the euro zone.

At 1527 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.9 percent at 906.18 points. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)