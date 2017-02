LONDON Dec 7 European shares extended falls on Wednesday, after a German government official dented hopes that this week's crunch EU summit will generate a comprehensive deal to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis.

At 1447 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was down 0.9 percent at 981.10 points, and had gone as low as 979.29, after earlier hitting a five-week high of 1,002.20.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index fell 2.3 percent.

(Reporting by Brian Gorman)