LONDON Nov 16 European shares extended losses
on Friday, led by the banking sector, in tandem with weakness on
Wall Street as a result of persistent concern about the U.S.
fiscal policy outlook.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.8 percent at
1,069.94 by 1515 GMT, within a whisker of the day's low, while
the Dow Jones industrial average traded down 0.3 percent.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking index, meanwhile, was
down 1.4 percent.
Investors worried about the potential impact of the U.S.
"fiscal cliff" of spending cuts and tax hikes due to kick in
early 2013, as President Barack Obama and congressional leaders
prepared for budget and tax talks on Friday.
"As soon as America opened... the sellers have been coming
in," Will Hedden, trader at IG in London, said.
"We've hardly been talking to anyone about what's going on
in Europe - everyone's worried about America, and I think it's
going to continue."
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Simon Jessop)