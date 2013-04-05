LONDON, April 5 European stocks extended falls
on Friday, led by a sharp fall in the German DAX index
as it broke through 7,800 points.
At 0957 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading
European shares was down 0.8 percent at 1,172.03 points, with
the DAX down 0.9 percent. It had earlier fallen 1.1 percent in 4
minutes after breaching 7,800.
German airline Lufthansa led fallers across both
indexes, down around 5 percent as airlines across the region
were hit by concerns an outbreak of bird flu in Asia could hit
demand to fly.
