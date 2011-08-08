LONDON Aug 8 European shares extended falls in volatile trade on Monday, with traders saying the markets were sceptical that euro zone policymakers could put the sovereign debt crisis under control.

"The markets don't believe that the situation in Europe is under control," a trader said. "The problem with the American side is that the downgrade is causing itself problem."

"This market is very difficult to make money. In fact, this past two weeks have been the hardest in 10 years," he said.

By 1003 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was down 1.9 percent at 956.53 points after losing 10 percent last week -- its biggest weekly percentage loss since November 2008.

European banking shares turned negative and traded down 0.6 percent.

