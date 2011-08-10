LONDON Aug 10 European shares extended losses in afternoon trade on Wednesday, led lower by French banks that traders said were hit by rumours that France's triple-A rating may be at risk.

"There is talk of a possible downgrade for France. The market is quite jittery and France seems to be the next one on everyone's radar, hence there are selling in French banks," a London-based trader said.

Credit ratings firm Moody's Investors Service reiterated its AAA rating for the sovereign . That came a day after Standard & Poor's had done the same.

Societe Generale shed more than 11 percent and BNP Paribas lost 7.6 percent, both underperforming the European banking index , which was down 3.9 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 of leading European shares fell 1.1 percent to 937.23 points. (Reporting by Dominic Lau)