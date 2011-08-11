LONDON Aug 11 Sharp declines in French bank shares dragged the financial sector and European shares lower on Thursday, with traders citing growing concern about the outlook for French lenders.

By 1141 GMT, the STOXX Europe 600 banking index had lost 2.3 percent, with Societe Generale down more than 8 percent after losing 15 percent the previous session. BNP Paribas shares were down 5.5 percent.

The slide in French bank shares drove the country's blue chip index CAC 40 down 2.5 percent, a worse performance than the broader FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was down 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Dominic Lau)