LONDON Dec 13 European shares extended gains in thin trade on Tuesday, tracking early moves on Wall Street, with investors buying beaten-down stocks after a sharp sell-off in the previous session and as energy shares surged on strong crude prices.

At 1503 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shareswas was up 1.2 percent at 978.71 points, while the S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrial index were up 0.9 to 1.1 percent.

Volumes in Europe were low, however, at just 48 percent of their 90-day daily average.

In Europe, the oil and gas sector topped the sectoral gainers' list, up 2.5 percent after U.S. crude futures rose 2.7 percent to trade above $100 a barrel. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)