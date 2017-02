LONDON Dec 15 European shares extended gains on Thursday data showed U.S. jobless claims dropped to a three and half year low and the New York Fed's "Empire State" manufacturing survey hit its highest level since May.

By 1339 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 1.4 percent at 966.44 points, after earlier being as low as 952.40. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)