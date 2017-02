LONDON Dec 20 European shares extended gains on Tuesday afternoon in thin trading, tracking Wall Street higher after a fall in Spanish borrowing costs and a rise in German business sentiment boosted investor sentiment.

By 1438 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 1.3 percent at 969.58 points, while the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were up 1.9 to 2.2 percent in early trading. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)