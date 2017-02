LONDON Jan 4 European shares extended losses on Wednesday in low volume, tracking falls on Wall Street, with the banking sector still the worst hit after Italian lender UniCredit priced its rights issue at a huge discount.

By 1558 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 0.8 percent at 1,020.21 points in volume at 50.1 percent of a 90-day daily average that was already low. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)