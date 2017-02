LONDON, March 28 European shares fell further on Wednesday after a weaker-than-expected reading on durable goods, raised worries about the recovery in the United States.

By 1453 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.9 percent at 1,074.22 point, having earlier been as high as 1,085.59. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)