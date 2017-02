LONDON Mar 29 European shares extended falls into the U.S. open on Thursday, after growth concerns and technical pressure continued to weigh on several major indexes.

At 1330 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was down 1.2 percent, while the Euro STOXX 50 was down 1.7 percent.

Hennes & Mauritz was the worst hit stock, down 5.4 percent in heavy volume after it posted weak first quarter earnings.