LONDON April 3 Europe's top shares briefly extended losses in afternoon deals, hitting a day's low, tracking U.S. indexes lower as factory data from the world's biggest economy came in below expectations.

Investors were also cautious ahead of FOMC minutes due at 1800 GMT

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 6.44 points, or 0.6 percent, at 1078.60 by 1428 GMT after hitting a new day's low of 1,076.87. The index had closed 1.5 percent higher on Monday after strong manufacturing data from the U.S. and China.

"The U.S. figures missed a little bit so that's probably knocked a little bit of shine off it... You've got the Fed minutes coming up, although I don't think anyone's expecting fireworks from them. And I think there will be a little bit of cautiousness going into the long weekend (for Easter)," Will Hedden, sales trader at IG Index, said. (Written by David Brett)