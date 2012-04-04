European shares extended early falls to hit a new intra-day low on Wednesday afternoon, tracking weaker sentiment on Wall Street, which opened lower.

Market sentiment was depressed by concerns about Spain's debt situation after a disappointing bond auction earlier in the session, as well as the overnight news that central bank support for fresh U.S. bond-buying was easing.

At 1336 GMT the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 1.3 percent at 1,058.72 after hitting a new day's low of 1,056.66 shortly after Wall Street opened.