LONDON, July 5 European shares extended gains and hit a fresh two-month high on Thursday after China surprised with a further interest rate cut.

At 1104 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was up 0.6 percent at 1,051.99 points.

The news that China was cutting its benchmark deposit rate by 25 basis points and its lending rate by 31 basis points drove the move, traders said.

At the same time, the Bank of England announced that it would keep its bank rate steady at 0.5 percent and expand its quantitative easing programme by 50 billion pounds, as expected.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Atul Prakash)