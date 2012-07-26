LONDON July 26 European shares pushed higher on Thursday with banks and miners leading the risers, as investors piled into the beaten down sectors after the European Central Bank president said it would do whatever was needed to preserve the euro.

By 1242 GMT, the FTSEurofirst was up 20.74 points, or 2 percent, at 1038.63.

There was also better economic news from the United States where the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell last week to near a four-year low, a hopeful sign for a labor market that has shown signs of weakness. (Reporting by David Brett; editing by Simon Jessop)