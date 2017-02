PARIS Aug 26 European stocks extended their losses on Friday morning, led lower by cyclical shares such as automakers and oil majors.

At 0734 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was down 1 percent at 915.72 points.

PSA Peugeot (PEUP.PA) was down 2.4 percent, BP (BP.L) down 1.8 percent. However, Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) was up 0.6 percent and UniCredit (CRDI.MI) up 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)