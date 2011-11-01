PARIS Nov 1 European stocks extended their early losses on Tuesday, suffering their biggest one-day sell-off in six weeks after Greek prime minister called a referendum on the latest bailout deal, risking a new euro zone crisis.

At 0831 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 2.8 percent at 968.30 points, with Societe Generale down 12 percent and Credit Agricole down 11 percent.

The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's main barometer of anxiety known as VSTOXX index, jumped 20 percent, hitting a more than one-week high. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)