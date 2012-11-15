BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
PARIS Nov 15 European stocks extended their losses on Thursday after higher-than-expected U.S. weekly jobless claims rattled investors.
Data showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 78,000 to a seasonally adjusted 439,000, well above the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 375,000.
At 1335 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.8 percent at 1,079.69 points. The index was down 0.6 percent before the data was released.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.