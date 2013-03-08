PARIS/LONDON, March 8 European shares extended
their gains to hit a session high on Friday after
better-than-expected U.S. monthly jobs data that also showed a
drop in the unemployment rate to a four year-low.
At 1336 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.7 percent at 1,192.57 points. The index
was up 0.5 percent shortly before the data was released.
German Bund futures fell as much as 45 ticks on the
day to a session low of 142.38 while the cash 10-year yield rose
to 1.536 percent from 1.496 percent just before
the data.
Sterling fell to a more than 2-1/2 year low against
the dollar, to $1.4930 from $1.5035 beforehand.
Non-farm payrolls surged 236,000 jobs last month, data
showed, well above economists' expectations for a gain of
160,000. The jobless rate fell to 7.7 percent, the lowest since
December 2008, from 7.9 percent in January.