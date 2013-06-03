BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
PARIS, June 3 European shares extended losses on Monday morning, with a regional index breaking below technical support, tracking a sell-off in U.S. stocks and after poor Chinese manufacturing data.
At 0721 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.1 percent at a one-month low of 1,202.82 points, breaking below its 50-day moving average at 1,204 points.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.