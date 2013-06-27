BRIEF-Axis Capital comments on impact of UK Ministry of Justice`s reduction of discount rate
* announced estimated impact of recent UK Ministry of Justice`s reduction of discount rate
PARIS, June 27 European shares extended gains in late trade on Thursday in the wake of upbeat U.S. macro data which further calmed worries over whether the economy could withstand the winding down of the Federal Reserve's stimulus measures.
At 1433 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1 percent at 1,161.06 points.
LONDON, March 6 Emerging stocks rose half a percent on Monday, rebounding after two lossmaking sessions as investors absorbed the likelihood of slower China growth and a March interest rate rise in the United States.
BEIJING, March 4 Chinese agribusiness group New Hope plans to build its first soybean crushing plant in China's Hebei province in a joint venture with Cargill , its chairman Liu Yonghao said on Saturday.