LONDON, March 20 European shares extended losses on Tuesday, with investors continuing to sell out of auto stocks on worries about a slowdown in demand from key consumer Russia.

By 0948 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 1 percent at 1,095.16 points. The European autos sector was down over 4 percent. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)