European shares extended losses on Wednesday after Spain sold 2.6 billion euros of government bonds towards the lower end of its target range and at higher yields than at previous sales.

By 0904 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was down 0.6 percent at 1,064.09 points.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down 1.2 percent at a two-month low of 2,431.80 points, while the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main barometer of anxiety known as VSTOXX index, surged 7.4 percent, to 23.9.

Spain's IBEX was down 0.6 percent, hitting its lowest level since late November. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)