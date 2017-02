LONDON, Sept 14 European shares extended gains on Wednesday after the European Commission said it will soon present options on how the euro zone might issue bonds jointly, seen by some investors as a first step in addressing the region's debt crisis.

At 1059 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.5 percent at 913.99 points.

Bund futures FGBLc1 extended losses, falling to a new session low of 136.98, down 75 ticks on the day. (Reporting by London markets team)