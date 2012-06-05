Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 20
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
LONDON, June 5 European shares extended gains to session highs and German Bund futures turned negative on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected data on the U.S. services sector.
The Euro STOXX 50 was up 0.8 percent at 2,096.39 by 1356 GMT in a volatile session, with volumes thinned by a second day of UK public holidays.
German Bund futures turned negative, falling to 145.67, down 11 ticks on the day, versus 145.80 before the data release, which showed the U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index rising to 53.7 in May. Analysts had expected it to hold at April's 53.5. (Reporting by Tricia Wright, William James and Toni Vorobyova, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
ZURICH, Feb 20 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.12 percent higher at 8517 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The benchmark FTSE 100 index finished 0.3 percent higher on Friday and gained 0.6 percent for the week. The index, dominated by companies that trade internationally, was also supported by weakness in sterling after a drop in British retail sales for January. * KRAFT HEINZ/UNILEVER: U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-bil