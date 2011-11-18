LONDON Nov 18 European shares extended losses on Friday afternoon, with traders citing conflicting signals sent by the leaders of Germany and Britain about how to solve the euro zone's debt crisis.

At a news conference in Berlin, British Prime Minister David Cameron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted they had failed to narrow differences over the introduction of a financial transaction tax in Europe.

At 1453 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.8 percent at 950.28 points.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)