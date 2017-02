LONDON Dec 1 European shares extended gains on Thursday after data showed U.S. factory activity for November was better than expected, boosting investors' hopes that economic growth was improving.

By 1516 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.4 percent at 985.44 points after hitting an intraday high of 986.99. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson, editing by Atul Prakash)