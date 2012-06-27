LONDON, June 27 European equities extended earlier gains on Wednesday, mirroring strength on Wall Street, after U.S. pending home sales matched a two-year high in May, giving rise to optimism the housing market is set to recover.

The FTSEurofirst 300 rose to 998.17 by 1417 GMT, just off a session high of 999.02. In the United States, blue chips advanced 0.7 percent.

Also lifting the mood, data earlier on Wednesday showed demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rebounded more than expected in May.

(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)