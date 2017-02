LONDON, Sept 15 European shares extended gains on Thursday as investor sentiment was given a boost after Wednesday's conference call between France, Germany and Greek showed a commitment to keeping the debt stricken country in the euro zone.

By 0729 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 1.2 percent at 924.18 points. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)