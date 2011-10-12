LONDON Oct 12 European shares extended gains on Wednesday, hitting their highest in more than five weeks, with miners among the top gainers, helped by higher metals prices and better than expected economic data.

At 0954 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1 percent at 971.36 points, while the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index was up 2.1 percent.

Euro zone industrial production was much stronger than expected in August, data showed on Wednesday, indicating the economic slowdown in the third quarter might be smaller than feared.

(Reporting by Brian Gorman)