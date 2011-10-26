LONDON Oct 26 European shares extended gains on Wednesday after better-than-expected U.S. durable goods data raised optimism about the outlook for economic growth in the world's largest economy.

Also adding to the positive mood was news Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament had approved a motion to strengthen the euro zone rescue fund via leveraging, a parliamentary source told Reuters.

By 1322 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 1 percent at 992.50 points. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)