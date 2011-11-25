LONDON Nov 25 European shares' afternoon recovery picked up pace after Wall Street opened for a shortened trading day.

At 1448 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was up 1 percent at 908.75 points, just off its intra-day high of 910.99.

In the United States, meanwhile, the Dow Jones industrial average and the Standard & Poor's 500 both gained 0.5 percent.

"It's a short session, so any buying has got to take place early on," a London-based trader said.

After closing for the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday, U.S. stock markets close at 1 p.m. local time on Friday. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Atul Prakash)