LONDON Dec 8 European shares extended gains on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said the ECB would offer further liquidity measures to help ease the region's debt crisis.

By 1345 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.8 percent at 996.55 points having been as low as 986.31 earlier. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)