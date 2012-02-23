LONDON Feb 23 European shares hit a new session low on Thursday afternoon tracking early losses on Wall Street after mixed U.S. labour data.

New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits were unchanged last week, data showed, although the prior week's figure was revised up to 351,000 from the previously reported 348,000.

At 1442 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.6 percent at 1,070.71 points, although trading volume was thin at 65 percent of the 90-day average. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)