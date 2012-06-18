LONDON, June 18 European shares extended their fall to a session low on Monday, led by weakness in banking stocks and the national indexes of Spain and Italy as early relief around the Greek election result dissipated further.

At 1253 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.3 percent at 990.09 points, led by falls of 2.9 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively, for Spain's IBEX and Italy's FTSE MIB.

Concerns over the medium-term political outlook for Greece and fears of fresh contagion to Spain and Italy drove the market pessimism, with bond yields in Spain hitting a new euro-era high. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)