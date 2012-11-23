BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Q4 consolidated loss per share $0.06
* Mandalay Resources Corporation announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results, quarterly dividend, and updated guidance for 2017
LONDON Nov 23 European stocks extended gains on Friday afternoon, as a rise in U.S. indexes fuelled a technical rebound and raised expectations of further market gains.
Britain's FTSE 100 was 0.5 percent higher at 5,816 points at 1434 GMT, gaining momentum after breaking above a resistance at 5,800, which had capped the index twice this month.
The U.S. Dow Jones index was up 0.5 percent at 12,900 .
"When we saw a sustained move through anybody who was short threw the towel in," David Jones, chief market strategist at IG, said.
"On the Dow many people are looking at 12,900 as a bit of a barrier. If we see that go, then that would drag Europe higher."
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.4 percent at 1,108.03 points.
* Mandalay Resources Corporation announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results, quarterly dividend, and updated guidance for 2017
TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Friday morning with the market wary of a stronger yen and financials weakened as U.S. bond yields fell after comments by a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official were viewed as relatively dovish.
Feb 16 Federal officials and North Dakota's governor on Thursday refused to extend next week's evacuation deadline for activists living in camps that have been a base for months for demonstrations against the multibillion-dollar Dakota Access oil pipeline.