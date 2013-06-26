LONDON, June 26 European shares extended gains
on Wednesday, tracking a positive open on the U.S. stock market
after disappointing growth data there allayed some concerns
about an imminent scaling back of monetary stimulus.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index traded 1.7
percent higher at 1,149.68 points at 1330 GMT after shedding
nearly 9 percent in the past month on concerns about such a
tightening. The U.S. S&P 500 index was up 0.9 percent.
U.S. economic growth was more tepid than previously
estimated in the first quarter and economists said it could
influence the Federal Reserve as it considers whether the
economy is strong enough for it to start withdrawing some
monetary stimulus.
A pledge by the Chinese central bank to prevent any lasting
credit crunch also helped ease concerns about lending conditions
in the world's second largest economy.