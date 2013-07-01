LONDON, July 1 European shares extended gains on Monday afternoon, tracking a strong open for the U.S. stock market.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 traded 1 percent higher at 1,163.77 points, a new intra-day high, as the S&P 500 index added 0.7 percent in early deals in New York.

Markets were boosted by better-than-expected euro zone data and some new money being invested on the first day of the quarter. (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Alistair Smout)