LONDON Dec 29 European shares extended gains after upbeat data helped Wall Street trend higher after the open, albeit in continued thin trade.

The Chicago PMI, a measure of financial activity and gauge of U.S. business conditions, beat estimates as it came in at 62.5 this month, while pending home sales rose by a much higher-than-expected 7.3 percent in November from the previous month.

At 1515 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.5 percent at 987.83 points, although trading was light at 20 percent of the 90-day average.

However, investor sentiment remained cautious, as shown by a 2 percent rise in the Euro Stoxx volatility index, which normally has an inverse correlation with cash equities and helps express investors' perception of equity market risk.

Italy's FTSE MIB was a slight underperformer as it rose 0.3 percent, with most banks in the red after Italy's borrowing costs remained close to unsustainable levels at an auction of 10-year paper earlier on Thursday. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)