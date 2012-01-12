LONDON Jan 12 European shares extended gains on Thursday after sentiment got a boost from falling yields at an auction of Spanish government bonds.

The long-running euro zone sovereign debt crisis has crimped demand for equity market risk, and so any relieving of market pressure on the periphery is supportive to stocks.

At 0955 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares was up 0.6 percent at 1,028.46 points. Spain's IBEX, meanwhile, was up 1.1 percent.

The main market focus, however, will be an auction of Italian debt on Friday. (Reporting by Simon Jessop)