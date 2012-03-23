European shares extended losses on Friday afternoon after disappointing U.S. housing data cooled optimism about the pace of recovery in the world's largest economy.

Around 313,000 new homes were sold in the United States last month, fewer than the 325,000 analysts were expecting, casting new shadows on the state of the U.S. housing market after an unexpected fall in home re-sales earlier this week.

At 1406 the pan-European FTSE Eurofirst 300 index was down 0.8 percent to 1,071.39 points. U.S. indexes, which had been flat, turned negative after the housing data. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)