LONDON, April 11 European shares extended their advance in late morning trade as bargain hunters moved in after steep losses in the previous session, and with some taking a more positive view of the latest Italian debt auction.

Italian banks led gainers across the region, with UniCredit up 6 percent, even though Italian 1-year debt costs doubled at the auction. The lender had fallen 8 percent on Tuesday.

"The read-across for me from the auction is that it could have been a lot worse... and that's helped support equity gains," Joshua Raymond, market strategist at City Index, said.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 8.87 points, or 0.9 percent, at 1,035.02 by 1011 GMT, having slid 2.5 percent on Tuesday to its lowest close since mid-January. (Reporting by Tricia Wright)