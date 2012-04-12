LONDON, April 12 European shares extended gains in late session trade on Thursday, led higher by mining stocks on trader talk that China growth data could come in better than expected on Friday.

At 1455 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1 percent at 1,043.70 points, near a session high of 1,044.87, while the STOXX Europe 600 basic resources index rose 3 percent.

"There is chat going around re: china GDP numbers tomorrow...rumour 9.00 percent vs 8.40 percent forecast," a trader said.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected first-quarter growth of 8.3 percent from the same period a year earlier. On a quarterly basis, growth is expected to slow to 1.6 percent from 2.0 percent in the fourth quarter last year. (Reporting by Tricia Wright)