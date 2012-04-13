LONDON, April 13 European shares extended their falls and hit an intraday low on Friday after the Wall Street open, led lower by euro zone banking stocks on fresh concerns about the finances of Spain and Italy.

At 1344 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was down 1 percent at 1,034.09 points, just off its intraday low. U.S. indexes were all down around 0.4 percent in early deals.

Euro zone banking stocks were the biggest sectoral fallers, down 3.3 percent, led by falls for Italian lender UniCredit, down 4 percent.

Both Spanish and Italian indexes were down more than 2 percent, lagging core-Europe peers.