Nikkei rises as financials get boost from Yellen comment; Toshiba tumbles
* Toshiba nosedives after saying it may sell more of chip business
LONDON Aug 17 European shares briefly hit new 13-month high in afternoon trade on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer sentiment improved in early August to its highest level in three months and a gauge of future U.S. economic activity improved in July.
The U.S. Conference Board said on Friday its Leading Economic Index climbed 0.4 percent to 95.8, beating analyst estimates for a 0.2 percent rise. The preliminary reading of the index on consumer sentiment rose to 73.6 from 72.3 last month, topping economists' forecasts for a slight uptick to 72.4.
At 1403 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.4 percent at 1,108.79 points after rising to 1,109.83, the highest since July 2011.
* Toshiba nosedives after saying it may sell more of chip business
Feb 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: FLYNN RESIGNATION Trump knew for weeks that national security adviser Michael Flynn had misled the White House about his contacts with Russia but did not immediately force him out, an administration spokesman says. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is playing down any impact that Flynn's resignation might have on Mattis' debut trip this week to Europe to meet NATO allies. MID
SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Profit at Brazil's Grupo BTG Pactual SA fell in the fourth quarter, as revenue in most business lines dropped in the wake of a dramatic balance sheet downsizing at Latin America's largest independent investment bank.