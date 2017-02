PARIS Aug 9 European stocks extended their losses on Tuesday morning, with heavyweight energy shares leading the declines as oil prices tumbled on escalating fears about the health of the global economy.

At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was down 2.5 percent at 913.17 points, losing about 18 percent since July 22. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)