LONDON, Sept 6 European shares extended falls on Tuesday, with banks hitting a 29-month low on worries about the political handling of the euro zone debt crisis, and with U.S. futures pointing to a lower open.

At 1258 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 1.7 percent at 894.62 points, near its lowest in two years.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index fell 3 percent, with Societe Generale down 6.5 percent.

Futures for the Dow Jones DJc1, S&P 500 SPc1 and Nasdaq NDc1 were down between 1.9 and 2.6 percent.

