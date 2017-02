LONDON Feb 27 European shares extended losses on Monday, with autos sharply lower on worries that higher oil prices would push up costs for industrial companies, and curb global economic growth prospects.

At 0857 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.9 percent at 1,067.76 points.

Autos fell 2.8 percent.

(Reporting by Brian Gorman)